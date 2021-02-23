Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Venture Taranaki’s Branching Out Initiative Explores Avocado

Tuesday, 23 February 2021, 4:43 pm
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

The Venture Taranaki initiative Branching Out is a collaborative exercise to investigate, explore, package, and potentially pilot new commercial opportunities that could add sustainable value to Taranaki’s economy and help the region’s food and fibre sector become more diverse, resilient, innovative and in-demand.

Through the initiative 10-12 high-potential ventures will be identified and analysed for their feasibility.

"In October 2020, we hosted the project’s first in-person event exploring kiwifruit as a high-potential venture. Now we will look at avocado’s potential. Avocados are a proven success story in other parts of the country, so it is worth consideration and further investigation in Taranaki," explains Venture Taranaki Chief Executive Justine Gilliland.

On Wednesday 17 March, from 12.30pm - 2.00pm at the Novotel New Plymouth, Venture Taranaki will host their second Branching Out event; Avocados: The Taranaki Opportunity.

Presenters at the event will include Lynwood Avocado Nursey, a nursery producing healthy pest-free avocado trees, Trevalyans Pack and Cool, New Zealand’s largest single-site avocado and kiwifruit packhouse, and Avoco, New Zealand's largest grower-led avocado exporter.

"We're extending the invite to all Taranaki landowners, potential growers, financial decision-makers, marketers along with agricultural advisers and support services, and food production and processing companies to register and come along," continues Gilliland.

The New Zealand avocado industry is vibrant and growing, with a vision and strategy in place to quadruple sales to $280m per annum and triple productivity by 2023. The Branching Out event will explore what is involved and the unseen complexities of growing this fruit, if Taranaki is to become a larger avocado producing region.

Attendees will hear from experts covering topics from the avocado supply chain, industry support for new growers to packing and export logistics, projected global demand, potential risks and return and first-hand growing experiences.

"Through this event we’re able to present first-hand credible information while busting myths. We can and give potential growers the information they need, and industry connections to support them as they consider the viability of avocado orchards for themselves, here in Taranaki. It is great to demonstrate that a small parcel of land or part of an existing farm can be more profitable through diversification," adds Gilliland.

To register to attend this event visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.nz/e/avocados-the-taranaki-opportunity-registration-138359365587?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Branching Out aligns with Taranaki's regional economic development strategy Tapuae Roa and the Taranaki 2050 long-term vision for a low-emissions economy. The programme is managed by Venture Taranaki and a steering group of food and fibre sector stakeholders.

The initiative is funded by Taranaki's three district councils and the Ministry of Primary Industries' Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures fund, with significant in-kind support from Venture Taranaki, Massey University, Crown Research Institutes, and primary sector/food and fibre industry enterprises.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Attempt To Demonise Facebook

It is a free country. Feel free to treat the battle between Australia and Facebook as a case of Facebook using its immense power to bully a sovereign nation, and as prime evidence for why Mark Zuckerberg needs to be taken down a peg. That’s certainly been the dominant theme of the media coverage to date. Feel free to sign on. Yet the basic credibility problem I have with this scenario is that it paints Rupert Murdoch and his cronies in the Morrison government as being the puny, innocent victims of Facebook. Believe me, this story isn’t a case of the Big Tech behemoth picking on the little guy... More>>


 

Stats NZ: Latest Release Of Child Poverty Statistics

All measures of child poverty were trending downwards, prior to the COVID-19 lockdown, across the two years since year ended June 2018, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 lockdown in late March 2020 affected Stats NZ’s ability to collect data from households ... More>>

ALSO:

10 Years Later: First-Hand Accounts Of The Christchurch 2011 Earthquake: 'I Just Felt I'm Gonna Die'

Those who were in Christchurch on 22 February 2011 all have a story to tell. Their accounts are all fragments of the same story - the story of a broken city. More>>

ALSO:

AAAP: 69% Want An Increase In Income Support For People On Low Wages And Benefits

A survey released today which was commissioned by a group of more than 40 organisations has found that 7/10 New Zealanders want an increase in income support for people on low wages and benefits. “We welcome the support from wider New Zealand. This ... More>>

ALSO:

NZ Initiative: New Report Highlights How Our Housing Crisis Could Worsen If We Don’t Act Now

If New Zealand politicians thought the housing crisis in 2020 was bad, the worst is yet to come, warns a new report by The New Zealand Initiative. In The Need to Build: The demographic drivers of housing demand , Research Assistant Leonard Hong ... More>>

Parliament: Kiwi MPs Among The “Most Educated In The World”

New analysis of MP qualifications reveals New Zealand’s Parliament is one of the most educated and highest qualified in the world, and significantly more educated than Australia’s. The research, by Mark Blackham of BlacklandPR and Geoffrey Miller ... More>>

The Dig: An Illogical Ideological Struggle

Dig beneath all the trade wars and the arguments to the effect that the USA should not permit China to achieve economic and technological superiority, or even parity, and you find the real reason behind the conflict... More>>

Travel: Government Eases Visa Restrictions For Visitors In New Zealand

Visitor visa holders will be able to stay in New Zealand a little longer as the Government eases restrictions for those still here, the Minister of Immigration has announced. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 