Still Time To Have Your Say On He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars Of Wellbeing

Thursday, 25 February 2021, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

 

With just one week to go, the consultation period for a new draft Strategy from Hamilton City Council is attracting keen interest from Hamiltonians and others providing feedback on the document.

He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing recognises Maaori as key partners in determining Hamilton’s future. It covers issues ranging from city artworks to Council policies. It is also based on Treaty of Waitangi (Te Tiriti O Waitangi) principles of Partnership, Participation, Protection and Prosperity. These inform the Strategy’s four ‘pillars’ or ‘pou’ of wellbeing: History, Unity, Prosperity and Restoration.

“I’m pleased to see people commenting on this draft because it aims to build a proud and inclusive city for the wellbeing of all people,” says Hamilton Mayor, Paula Southgate.

“If our city is to truly recognise and realise its potential, we need to bring Maaori and other peoples of Hamilton together and ensure their voices are heard within the city.”

“By working together, we can achieve so much more. What’s good for Maaori is good for all of us. That’s why it’s important to gather everyone’s feedback; so, we can have conversations we ultimately all benefit from.”

He Pou Manawa Ora – Pillars of Wellbeing has been funded though Council’s 2020/21 Annual Plan, and developed with input from local Iwi, hapuu, maataa waka (Urban Maaori), Council’s Maangai Maaori (Maaori representatives), Waikato-Tainui, Te Haa O te Whenua O Kirikiriroa and Te Rūnanga Ō Kirikiriroa.

“For those that haven’t had a chance to get a feedback form completed yet, there’s still time,” says Mayor Southgate. “We want as many people as possible share their views.”

Public consultation on the Strategy’s four pillars is open from now until Thursday, 4 March 2021 (5pm). The Strategy document and feedback forms are available at Council’s offices in Garden Place, Hamilton, at public libraries or online at hamilton.govt.nz/haveyoursay

Copies of the feedback form can also be requested from Council directly by emailing haveyoursay@hcc.govt.nz or phoning 07 838 6699.

