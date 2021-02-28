Serious Crash Taieri Mouth Road, Kuri Bush, South Of Dunedin - Southern

Police are currently responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Taieri Road and Dicksons Road.

A single vehicle with two occupants has crashed and rolled down a bank.

One occupant has serious injuries.

This intersection will be closed while emergency services attend.

Police ask motorists to avoid the area while the rescue helicopter lands.

