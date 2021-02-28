Serious Crash Taieri Mouth Road, Kuri Bush, South Of Dunedin - Southern
Sunday, 28 February 2021, 1:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently responding to a serious crash at the
intersection of Taieri Road and Dicksons Road.
A
single vehicle with two occupants has crashed and rolled
down a bank.
One occupant has serious
injuries.
This intersection will be closed while
emergency services attend.
Police ask motorists to
avoid the area while the rescue helicopter
lands.
