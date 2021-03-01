Update - Shooting Incident On West Quay, Napier

Early this morning, Hawke’s Bay Police apprehended two males who they believe are closely connected to the incident involving the discharge of a firearm at West Quay outside a number of licensed premises around 12:30am on the morning of Sunday 28 February.

The two men were apprehended following a short pursuit near Whakatu.

The pair abandoned the vehicle they were in and fled on foot.

One man entered Karamu Stream and was subsequently retrieved by Police.

He was taken to hospital in a moderate condition and assessed and discharged.

These two men are assisting Police with their enquiries into the shooting incident, although no charges have been filed at this stage.

Police continue to follow positive lines of enquiry including working their way through a significant quantity of CCTV footage.

There are a number of outstanding enquiries to complete in relation to this incident, and staff continue to investigate other potentially connected events.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident on West Quay outside licensed premises including The Thirsty Whale, Gin Trap and Paddy’s Irish Bar, or the confrontation between rival gang members prior to shots being discharged is encouraged to contact Police.

If you have any information or video footage which may assist, please phone Police on 105 and quote Operation West Quay and/or file number 210301/4406.

Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Police recognises that this is a concerning incident for the Hawkes Bay community.

We are maintaining temporary carriage of firearms for staff and this decision is being reviewed daily.

The investigation team has spoken with both victims of the incident and the owners of licensed premises in West Quay to keep them appraised of the on-going investigation.

We are also communicating with senior members of Hawke’s Bay gangs, as well as our partners in the community, in an effort to re-establish calm.

Police is committed to holding those people who are committing violent crime in our community to account.

Please attribute to Superintendent Jeanette Park, Eastern District Commander.

