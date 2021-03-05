Fatal Crash - State Highway 4, Ongarue - Central

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on State Highway 4, Ongaure last night.

Emergency services were alerted to a truck that rolled at around 11:20pm on SH4 between Te Kuiti and Taumarunui.

Diversions are in place for small vehicles, but heavy vehicles are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

