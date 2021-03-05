Fatal Crash - State Highway 4, Ongarue - Central
Friday, 5 March 2021, 7:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 4, Ongaure last night.
Emergency
services were alerted to a truck that rolled at around
11:20pm on SH4 between Te Kuiti and
Taumarunui.
Diversions are in place for small
vehicles, but heavy vehicles are advised to avoid the area
and take alternate routes.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
