Cheques Payments Ending At Council

From 31st of May, Hurunui District Council customers who rely on cheques to make payments will need to use an alternate payment option, as New Zealand banks move to end their use.

Most banks are phasing out cheques this year and Council Chief Financial Officer Jason Beck said any affected residents should investigate council's other options in preparation of the end date.

"Cheques have been steadily falling out of favour with many of our customers over recent years, but the banks’ decision to phase them out completely has really hastened the need for those remaining residents and businesses to shift to a different solution,” he said.

"We provide a variety of payment options to suit customers’ preferences. If you are unsure which solution would work for you, please speak to your bank, or come in and chat to our friendly customer service team, or email rates@hurunui.govt.nz".

The last day council will accept cheques is Monday 31 May, 2021. This allows for payments to be received and processed ahead of Thursday 25 June when Westpac (the council’s bank) officially stops accepting them.

The council has several payment options available:

Rates Easypay hassle-free direct debit payments made weekly, fortnightly, monthly or quarterly to suit individual budgets. This is our preferred payment option – it is free and easy to set up, convenient and helps you avoid penalties and late fees.

hassle-free direct debit payments made weekly, fortnightly, monthly or quarterly to suit individual budgets. This is our preferred payment option – it is free and easy to set up, convenient and helps you avoid penalties and late fees. In person using cash, eftpos, credit or debit card at our Amberley offices as well as the Amberley Library and the Cheviot, Amuri and Hanmer Springs Library & Service Centres. Please note that if using a credit card that a $1 bank fee applies to payments under $50, and a 2% fee will apply to amounts above this.

using cash, eftpos, credit or debit card at our Amberley offices as well as the Amberley Library and the Cheviot, Amuri and Hanmer Springs Library & Service Centres. Please note that if using a credit card that a $1 bank fee applies to payments under $50, and a 2% fee will apply to amounts above this. Online on the council website using a credit or debit card https://public.hurunui.govt.nz/rates/properties/pay (2.5% fee applies) or through our website portal.

on the council website using a credit or debit card https://public.hurunui.govt.nz/rates/properties/pay (2.5% fee applies) or through our website portal. Internet bank transfer through your bank. Payments are made to the Hurunui District Council bank account number 03-0802-0946666-00. Please ensure that you use the correct valuation or invoice/reference number to help us match this correctly when we receive your payment. If you aren’t sure what number to use give us a call.

