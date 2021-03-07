Update: One Dead Following Matakana Crash Near Warkworth - Waitematā
Sunday, 7 March 2021, 5:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
06 March 2021
One person has died following the
serious crash on Matakana Road north of Warkworth Auckland
at about 6pm this evening.
The single vehicle crash
occurred between Oak River Drive and Wright
Road.
Sadly, the occupant of the vehicle has since
died of their injuries.
The road remains closed while
the Serious Crash Unit complete a scene
examination.
An investigation into the circumstances
of the crash is
ongoing.
