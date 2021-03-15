Restricted Fire Season For Hawke’s Bay
Monday, 15 March 2021, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Hawke’s Bay is now in a restricted fire
season.
The change came into effect at 8am on Monday
15 March.
Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell
says the district recently had 20 millimetres of rain, which
helped reduce the risk of a fire spreading out of
control.
In a restricted season, people are able to
light outdoor fires if they have a permit.
"This can
be done via www.checkitsalright.nz.
The website also provides guidance to users about what they
can and can’t do in their area," Trevor Mitchell
says.
"Despite the changing conditions, there is still
a risk for a planned outdoor fire to get out of control, "
he says.
"Even if you have a permit to light an
open-air fire, it is important you check the weather
conditions before you
light."
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Pope’s Visit To Iraq
As an exercise in global symbolic politics, it would be hard to top last week’s meeting in Iraq between Pope Francis and the most respected cleric in Shia Islam, the Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani. Both men have strong liberal credentials. Francis has led a welcome break from his policies of his two arch-conservative predecessors. In fact, you would have to go all the way back to the early 1960s, to the widely loved liberal reformer Papa Roncalli... More>>