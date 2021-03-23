Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings In Relation To Fatal Shooting

Police acknowledges an Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report released today, in relation to the fatal shooting of Anthony Fane in February 2020.

The IPCA found that Police were justified in shooting Mr Fane following a pursuit during which Mr Fane shot at police officers several times.

“As noted by the IPCA, the officers involved displayed a high level of professionalism in relation to this matter,” says Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor.

“The officers were confronted with an offender who posed a significant risk, both to the officers themselves and to the general public.

“It was extremely fortunate that nobody was seriously injured or killed when Mr Fane shot at the officers on five separate occasions while driving through busy residential areas in Tauranga.

“I am confident the officers involved took the only option available to them in the circumstances to prevent further harm.”

