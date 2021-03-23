Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings In Relation To Fatal Shooting
Tuesday, 23 March 2021, 10:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police acknowledges an Independent Police Conduct
Authority (IPCA) report released today, in relation to the
fatal shooting of Anthony Fane in February 2020.
The
IPCA found that Police were justified in shooting Mr Fane
following a pursuit during which Mr Fane shot at police
officers several times.
“As noted by the IPCA, the
officers involved displayed a high level of professionalism
in relation to this matter,” says Bay of Plenty District
Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor.
“The
officers were confronted with an offender who posed a
significant risk, both to the officers themselves and to the
general public.
“It was extremely fortunate that
nobody was seriously injured or killed when Mr Fane shot at
the officers on five separate occasions while driving
through busy residential areas in Tauranga.
“I am
confident the officers involved took the only option
available to them in the circumstances to prevent further
harm.”
