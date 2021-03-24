Fast And Furious: 85% Of Kiwis Have Fallen Victim To A Road Rage Incident

News highlights:

Almost 2 in 3 Kiwis have been tailgated (64%)

352 road fatalities recorded in New Zealand in 2019

Surprising factors that can void your car insurance cover

Kiwi drivers are seeing red behind the wheel according to new research by Finder, a financial research and car insurance comparison site in New Zealand.

A new, nationally representative Finder survey of 1,501 New Zealanders aged 18 and above has revealed that 85% of Kiwis have been victim to a road rage incident within the past 10 years.

Tailgating is the number one offence that Kiwis experience behind the wheel (64%), followed by another driver blasting their horn (60%).

Over a third of drivers (40%) have been sworn or shouted at on the roads, while 38% have been purposely cut off by another driver.

That same number (38%) said another driver has given them the finger, while 5% have even been injured by another driver.

According to the Ministry of Transport, there were 352 road fatalities and 14,742 injuries in New Zealand in 2019.

Kevin McHugh, Finder’s publisher in New Zealand, urged drivers to keep their cool behind the wheel.

“Road rage can result in an accident if drivers act rashly – it’s important to keep calm and avoid taking your emotions out on other people.

“It’s normal to get frustrated occasionally when out on the road, especially if another driver’s actions are selfish, frustrating or downright dangerous.

“But things like tailgating or deliberately cutting other people off can put your own life and the lives of others at risk.

“You don’t want to end up making a heat-of-the-moment decision that results in lifelong consequences,” McHugh said.

Millennials (88%) are the most likely to have encountered aggressive behaviour from other drivers, followed by 86% of Gen X.

Around 82% of Wellington drivers have fallen victim to a road rage incident, compared to 88% of Auckland drivers.

McHugh said drivers risk having their car insurance claim rejected if they get in an accident due to their own aggressive behavior.

“Most insurers won’t cover you if you fail to take reasonable precautions to prevent an accident occurring.

“So if you deliberately cut another driver off and they crash into you, or you run up the back of someone after tailgating them, you may be liable to pay for the damages yourself.

“You may also be charged for negligent or reckless driving, and end up having to go to court.

“The consequences of road rage can be dangerous and expensive. You don’t want a split-second decision to have lifelong consequences,” McHugh said.

Surprising factors that can void your car insurance cover:

You deliberately lose or damage your car.

If you (or someone acting on your behalf) deliberately wreck or lose your car in an attempt to get a replacement vehicle, your insurer won’t reimburse you.

Motorsports or reckless acts.

You won’t be covered if you damage your car during a race, trial, test, competition or similar.

An existing fault.

If you get in an accident as a result of a vehicle fault that you were aware of and chose to ignore, you won’t be covered. Always make sure to keep on top of things like cracked windshields, old brake pads and bald tyres to prevent this from happening.

