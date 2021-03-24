Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Consultation Open For Long Term Plan

Wednesday, 24 March 2021, 10:57 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

 

Consultation has opened on Council’s Long Term Plan, 2021-31, giving the community the opportunity to have their say on important issues facing the region.

Over the next month councillors and staff will hold a series of meetings and events around the district, where the community is invited to call in and share their ideas on the future of Tairāwhiti.

Every three years, Council asks the community their views on what’s important and for feedback on proposed work programmes so they can make decisions on what is prioritized over the next 10 years.

“Community feedback on our proposed plan is important and I encourage everyone to get involved,” said Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

The consultation seeks public’s input on the following options:

· Within 10 years Council is proposing to design and buy land for a wetland near the wastewater treatment plant to remove human waste from the bay. Should Council bring this project forward, or stick to the plan?

· Should Council spend the same amount on biodiversity, with a focus on the Waingake Transformation Programme, or should Council invest more in additional biodiversity projects like the restoration of the Taruheru riverbank?

· We need to future-proof our flood protection stopbanks along the Waipaoa River by making them higher and wider, which will cost an extra $13.2m. Should Council finish the project in the same timeframe, or extend it?

· Investing more to renew water pipes is important to protect our water supply. Should Council focus on spending more over the next three years or should it continue that increased investment over ten years?

· Should Council maintain the amount it spends on our roads, or increase it?

· Should Council increase spending on upgrades to rural townships or keep investment the same?

Council encourages everyone to come along to the public events and have their say on the Long Term Plan. Hard copy information and surveys will be available at the meetings or can be requested through Council.

We’ve also launched our brand new website which makes it super easy for people to make a submission.

Go to www.gdc.govt.nz or call 0800 653 800 for more information.

