Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sheep, Beef And Deer Farmers From Hawke’s Bay Announced As New National Ambassadors For Sustainable Farming And Growing

Friday, 26 March 2021, 6:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Farm Environment Trust

Linda and Evan Potter

Evan and Linda Potter, of Central Hawke's Bay hill country property, Waipapa, (sheep, beef and deer) are the new National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing and the recipients of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy.

The announcement was made tonight at the National Sustainability Showcase at Te Papa in Wellington, attended by all of the regional supreme winners from the 2020 Ballance Farm Environment Awards (BFEA). The BFEA is an annual celebration and promotion of sustainable farming and growing practices, where regional supreme winners come together to share ideas and information.

Purchasing Waipapa in 1997, the Potter’s set to work on transforming what they describe as a blank canvas, into an aesthetically pleasing and productive business producing venison, velvet, wool, sheep and beef off this 740 hectare property. There is a focus on biodiversity and trees with an impressive 22% of their farm retired into mainly QEII National Trust covenants and plans to continue fencing and retirement of more land in partnership with QEII.

Other initiatives include an annual pole planting programme for shade and erosion control, planting of natives, regular possum, cat and pest control, and wetland and riparian planting.

Evan and Linda’s focus on solutions and their understanding of the need to maintain sound financial performance to fund environmental projects was a stand out for the National Judging Panel. The judges noted that the Potter’s presented well-articulated, positive and holistic views about New Zealand and its future as a food and fibre producer on the international stage. They both have an excellent understanding of on and off farm challenges faced by the sector. Along with impressive biodiversity they have also diversified their income stream from livestock across sheep, beef and deer, farmed for velvet.

Evan and Linda chose to enter the Ballance Farm Environment Awards because of their passion for the environment and to share their story. “We want to get around the table and have an impact and not just be by-standers. We realised we have a story to share and hope that it can inspire others on their journey,” said Evan. Both Linda and Evan have been heavily involved with their local community and have developed a strong partnership with their regional council.

Chair of the National Judging Panel, Dianne Kidd said “On behalf of the judges of the Gordon Stephenson Trophy, I would like to congratulate Evan and Linda Potter. The Potter’s demonstrate a sound understanding of industry metrics around key topics of climate change and reducing greenhouse gases. They certainly ‘walk the talk’ with their environmental projects and sustainability initiatives. They are role models as early adopters of change.

“Evan & Linda have an obvious love of farming and a pride in the successful business they have built together over the last 23 years. They are practical and sustainable and tell a very good story that many others will learn from. We wish them well in the year ahead as the National Ambassadors for Sustainable Farming and Growing and as recipients of the prestigious Gordon Stephenson Trophy.”

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards are run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust, a charity dedicated to promoting leadership in environmental excellence and encouraging the uptake of management practices which both protect and enhance the environment and add value to farming businesses and communities. Each year, the Ballance Farm Environment Awards’ regional ceremonies, the National Sustainability Showcase, and regional supreme winners' field days offer a unique, pan-sector forum for networking and the sharing of ideas and information among farming/grower peers, agribusiness professionals and the wider community.

To find out more visit https://www.nzfeatrust.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Farm Environment Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Labour's Less Than Radical Housing Package

Houses are now like Bitcoin with a street address, a speculative currency priced beyond the reach of ordinary humans. The public is not impressed. Don’t tell Judith Collins, but the polls indicate that more Kiwis would support a meaningful capital gains tax on housing than would oppose it... More>>

 



Government: Housing Package Backs First Home Buyers

The Government has announced a housing package that will increase the supply of houses and remove incentives for speculators, to deliver a more sustainable housing market... More>>


ALSO:

Trans-Tasman travel: Date for bubble to be announced on 6 April - Ardern

Several concerns need to be resolved before a trans-Tasman bubble can go ahead, but the government hopes on 6 April to announce a start date, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strengthening Water Fluoridation Decisions

Proposed changes to Fluoridation Bill further ensures we are taking a safe, effective and affordable approach to improving children’s oral heath, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: 31$ Billion Investment To Help Auckland Build Back Better

The Government and Auckland Council are building on their record transport investment to help Auckland meet the long-term challenges of climate change and housing, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announced today... More>>


Maori Party: New National Executive

This morning the Māori Party confirmed their new National Executive including Che Wilson, Fallyn Flavell, John Tamihere and Kaiarahi Takirua: Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer... More>>

Government: Balanced Economic Approach Reflected In Crown Accounts

New Zealand’s economic recovery has again been reflected in the Government’s books, which are in better shape than expected.
The Crown accounts for the seven months to the end of January 2021 were better than forecast in the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update (HYEFU)... More>>


Covid-19: Auckland Back To Alert Level Three After One New Community Case Revealed

Auckland will move to alert level three for a week at 6am tomorrow morning after two new Covid-19 community cases announced this evening could not be directly linked to earlier cases, the Prime Minister has confirmed.
The rest of the country will move to level two.... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 