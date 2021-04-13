Firearms Incident, Motueka
Tuesday, 13 April 2021, 2:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Nelson and Motueka Police are currently attending a
firearms related event in Motueka that occurred shortly
after 1pm today.
One male has been injured as a result
and is currently receiving medical attention.
Police
are undertaking enquiries to locate another male believed to
have been involved and who was last seen leaving in a
vehicle in the vicinity of Fry Street, Motueka.
Police
are working to determine the full circumstances of what has
occurred and believe those involved in this incident may be
known to each other.
All police currently attending
this incident are temporarily armed.
More details will
follow as they become
available.
