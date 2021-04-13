Firearms Incident, Motueka

Nelson and Motueka Police are currently attending a firearms related event in Motueka that occurred shortly after 1pm today.

One male has been injured as a result and is currently receiving medical attention.

Police are undertaking enquiries to locate another male believed to have been involved and who was last seen leaving in a vehicle in the vicinity of Fry Street, Motueka.

Police are working to determine the full circumstances of what has occurred and believe those involved in this incident may be known to each other.

All police currently attending this incident are temporarily armed.

More details will follow as they become available.

