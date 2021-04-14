Cordons In Place With Police Operation Underway In Murrays Bay

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton, Waitematā CIB:

Police have closed a section of Sunrise Avenue in Murrays Bay due to an ongoing operation taking place at a residential address.

Earlier this morning Police, with assistance from the Armed Offenders Squad, executed a search warrant at a Murrays Bay address.

While at the address, Police have located a suspicious item.

As a precaution, a cordon has been established on a section of Sunrise Avenue until this item can be removed safely.

Residents within this cordon will be escorted by Police to leave the area this morning.

Sunrise Avenue is currently closed between Wisteria Way and East Coast Road.

Police anticipate these cordons will create some disruption to morning commutes in the area and diversions are being put in place.

Police will provide a further update once we are in a position to do so.

