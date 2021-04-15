Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Change Of Fire Seasons For Northland

Thursday, 15 April 2021, 9:53 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Whangārei and Far North District Zone 2 are moving to an open fire season as at 8am Friday 16 April 2021. The Far North District Zone 2 includes all land in the Far North District south of Ahipara in the west and Taipa in the east.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says Northland has been in a restricted fire season since 14 December 2020.

"But the fire danger has now reduced in Whangārei and Far North Zone 2 to the point where we can move from a restricted to an open fire season," he says.

"Even though a permit is no longer required to light an outdoor fire in Whangārei and Far North Zone 2, we ask people to be safe.

"Follow our safety tips on www.checkitsalright.nz so a fire doesn’t get away on you."

In addition, the suspension of fire permits in Kaipara has been lifted as of 6pm Monday 12 April.

"The conditions in Kaipara have eased slightly enabling us to reinstate permits," Myles Taylor says.

"However, Kaipara District and Far North District Zone 1 (which includes Ahipara, Kaitaia, Karikari peninsula and the Aupouri Pensinsula) are still very dry and remain in a restricted fire season. You will need a fire permit to light an outdoor fire in these areas and you will need to follow the conditions listed on your permit."

"Limestone Island remains in a prohibited fire season - no outdoor fires are allowed."

"Thanks everyone for doing your part to prevent a wildfire in Northland."

