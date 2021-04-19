Vegan Angels are here to help

Everyone has times when life is a bit tougher due to illness or other difficulty. We know that sometimes the people looking after you may not be able to provide you with the good vegan kai you need to help you feel better.

The Christchurch Vegan Society is launching Vegan Angels, which offers a free one-off meal/baking service for vegans and vegetarians in need in our Christchurch community. Times of need may include during periods of illness, hospital stays, after birth, or times of trauma or grief.

A Vegan Angels service has been running informally in Christchurch's vegan community for a long time, but we have recognised the need for a more organised, formal arrangement. There are several places where people can get non-vegan food parcels and support, but we want to ensure the vegan and vegetarian community is also looked after.

“Our aim is for you to know that someone cares about you whilst also giving you nourishment while you are healing," organiser Lisa Phelan says.

To ensure our meals are of high quality we are partnering with Green Dinner Table, who will curate and deliver the meal boxes on our behalf. Each box contains food and recipes for three meals that the recipient can cook at home.

We are also seeking volunteers to provide and deliver home baking. To qualify as a Vegan Angel, you must be vegan-friendly, trustworthy and keep all communicated matters confidential.

People can apply for help from our Vegan Angels network - or nominate someone else needs a hand - through our website: https://veganchristchurch.org.nz/our-city/vegan-angels/

We can offer the service to one person a week and will assess and prioritise applications as they come it.

A huge thank you to Green Dinner Table, Pathfinder (previously known as CareSaver) and Angel Food for their support in helping us launch Vegan Angels and thank you to everyone who attended our Vegan High Tea fundraiser last year.

For more information, visit our websites:

https://veganchristchurch.org.nz/our-city/vegan-angels/

http://www.facebook.com/veganchristchurch

To volunteer, or find out more about Vegan Angels, please contact Lisa Phelan by emailing lisap@veganchristchurch.org.nz





© Scoop Media

