Sky Tower To Become NZ’s Tallest Poppy For Anzac Day

Thursday, 22 April 2021, 9:15 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

From dawn on Sunday 25th April the Sky Tower will be lit red with a giant poppy emblem projected on the south-east side of the Tower.

The emblem will be visible to attendees at the Anzac Day dawn service at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in the Auckland Domain.

The poppy is a symbol of remembrance and hope and SkyCity is proud to partner with the Auckland RSA to show support for our current and ex-service personnel.

From now until Tuesday 26 April, visitors who donate will receive a special poppy sticker to add to the giant poppy of remembrance in the SkyCity Auckland atrium.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

