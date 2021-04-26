Public Encouraged To Have Their Say On Proposed Turning Ban In North West Auckland

Safety is the top priority for Waka Kotahi, so while we are working on a wider long-term plan for transport options in Auckland’s Northwest, we are looking to quickly implement changes to make one of the areas busiest intersections safer now.

“We’ve heard from the community that a solution is needed now to improve safety at the Coatesville/Riverhead Highway intersection with SH16. We want everyone to get where they are going safely on our roads, so we are proposing changes which can be delivered quickly and cost effectively,” says Waka Kotahi Director of Regional Relationships Steve Mutton.

The proposed change would be in place while the longer-term solution of a roundabout, is being designed, consented and constructed as part of the SH16 Brigham Creek to Waimauku safety project.

The proposal is to:

Ban right turns from Coatesville/Riverhead Highway onto SH16

Redirect traffic to use the Taupaki roundabout via Old Railway Road and Old North Road to safely turn right onto SH16.

“Future transport planning and design is shaped by a safe system approach linked to the government’s Road to Zero Strategy, where no deaths or serious injuries while travelling on our roads are acceptable. These interim change will improve safety for all road users now,” says Mr Mutton.”

The alternative along Old Railway Road and then left onto Old North Road will allow drivers to make a safe right turn at Taupaki roundabout. If travelling from Riverhead, this will add approximately 100 meters to the journey. For people approaching from the Coatesville Riverhead Highway between SH16 and Railway Road, the journey is less than 4km longer.

“We appreciate the feedback we’ve already received from the community, and encourage people to further engage with us on the proposed change so we can put measures in place which best fit the environment,” says Mr Mutton.

Significant growth is expected in the Northwest over the next 30 years, with 30,000 new houses and 13,000 new jobs in the area.

Consultation on the right turn ban and detour route is open until 5pm Friday May 14.

For more information on the proposed changes, or to let us know what you think click here.

Road to Zero

Improving safety on New Zealand roads is a top priority for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. Waka Kotahi is committed to Vision Zero, which aspires to a New Zealand where no-one is killed or seriously injured on our roads. Waka Kotahi and Police are working together with local government and others to deliver Road to Zero, the government’s road safety strategy for 2020-2030. Road to Zero aims to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roads by 40 percent over the next 10 years.

