Serious Crash: SH2, Pukehina - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 26 April 2021, 4:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are attending a serious crash involving a car and
motorbike on SH2, Pukehina.
One person was taken to
hospital in a serious condition
Diversions will be in
place, the road is likely to be closed for the next couple
of hours.
Detours will likely be Old Coach Road/SH2
and Ohinepaena Road/SH2.
Serious Crash Unit are in
attendance.
