Serious Crash: SH2, Pukehina - Bay Of Plenty

Monday, 26 April 2021, 4:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are attending a serious crash involving a car and motorbike on SH2, Pukehina.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition

Diversions will be in place, the road is likely to be closed for the next couple of hours.

Detours will likely be Old Coach Road/SH2 and Ohinepaena Road/SH2.

Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

