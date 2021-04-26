Serious Crash: SH2, Pukehina - Bay Of Plenty

Police are attending a serious crash involving a car and motorbike on SH2, Pukehina.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition

Diversions will be in place, the road is likely to be closed for the next couple of hours.

Detours will likely be Old Coach Road/SH2 and Ohinepaena Road/SH2.

Serious Crash Unit are in attendance.

© Scoop Media

