$40million, 5-Year Road Contract Awarded

The $40million, five-year contract to maintain all of Timaru District’s roads has been awarded to incumbent contractor Fulton Hogan.

The council awarded its road network operations and maintenance contract for 2021-2026 to Fulton Hogan, which scored highest on the quality attributes and had the lowest tender price.

The contract includes maintenance and operation of the 1,723km long Timaru District road network, footpath maintenance and renewals, pavement rehabilitation and minor capital improvement works.

Land Transport Manager Susannah Ratahi said that when specifying the contract the Council was looking for a supplier who could help it deliver more than business as usual.

“Innovating and continually developing our approach to road maintenance is key to ensuring we best meet the needs of our community, meet the increasing demands on our road network, and deliver our ratepayers better value for money,” she said.

“The calibre of all the tenders received for the contract were of an incredibly high standard. Fulton Hogan’s local track record and commitment to innovation and development in areas such as road safety and performance management were seen as particular strengths by the tender evaluation panel.

“Breadth and depth of local knowledge, high levels of technical capability and robust resourcing were also highlighted as strengths.”

Brett King Executive Divisional Manager, Central South Island – West Coast said that the Fulton Hogan team had closely worked with Council for more than 12 years to implement a number of innovation ideas, develop a great contract team and support road maintenance systems and operations.

"The announcement is great news for our team. Being part of a collaborative contract allows greater flexibility to bring smart and innovative ideas to the table, and this ultimately drives value for money and improved levels of service. This is only possible when teams work together,” he said.

“With more than 90 staff servicing the Timaru District we are committed to being part of the community for the next five years and beyond, and are looking forward to the next stage of a fully collaborative partnership with Timaru District Council."

The contract was developed in collaboration with Waimate District Council, meaning that a similar framework will be applied to the maintenance and supervision of the road maintenance contracts in both Districts.

The new contract will take effect on 1 July 2021 and will run for five years. For more information about road maintenance and an overview of all current project visit timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks

