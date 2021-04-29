Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

$40million, 5-Year Road Contract Awarded

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

The $40million, five-year contract to maintain all of Timaru District’s roads has been awarded to incumbent contractor Fulton Hogan.

The council awarded its road network operations and maintenance contract for 2021-2026 to Fulton Hogan, which scored highest on the quality attributes and had the lowest tender price.

The contract includes maintenance and operation of the 1,723km long Timaru District road network, footpath maintenance and renewals, pavement rehabilitation and minor capital improvement works.

Land Transport Manager Susannah Ratahi said that when specifying the contract the Council was looking for a supplier who could help it deliver more than business as usual.

“Innovating and continually developing our approach to road maintenance is key to ensuring we best meet the needs of our community, meet the increasing demands on our road network, and deliver our ratepayers better value for money,” she said.

“The calibre of all the tenders received for the contract were of an incredibly high standard. Fulton Hogan’s local track record and commitment to innovation and development in areas such as road safety and performance management were seen as particular strengths by the tender evaluation panel.

“Breadth and depth of local knowledge, high levels of technical capability and robust resourcing were also highlighted as strengths.”

Brett King Executive Divisional Manager, Central South Island – West Coast said that the Fulton Hogan team had closely worked with Council for more than 12 years to implement a number of innovation ideas, develop a great contract team and support road maintenance systems and operations.

"The announcement is great news for our team. Being part of a collaborative contract allows greater flexibility to bring smart and innovative ideas to the table, and this ultimately drives value for money and improved levels of service. This is only possible when teams work together,” he said.

“With more than 90 staff servicing the Timaru District we are committed to being part of the community for the next five years and beyond, and are looking forward to the next stage of a fully collaborative partnership with Timaru District Council."

The contract was developed in collaboration with Waimate District Council, meaning that a similar framework will be applied to the maintenance and supervision of the road maintenance contracts in both Districts.

The new contract will take effect on 1 July 2021 and will run for five years. For more information about road maintenance and an overview of all current project visit timaru.govt.nz/forwardworks

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline

Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>


 
 

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Government: Major Reforms Will Make Healthcare Accessible For All NZers

Putting a greater emphasis on primary healthcare and ensuring fairer access for all New Zealanders are two of the main drivers of health sector reforms announced today by Health Minister Andrew Little. “We are going to put the emphasis squarely ... More>>

ALSO:


Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 