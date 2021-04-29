Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Collaborative Effort Ensures Kaumātua And Aged Care Facility Residents Focus Of Vaccination Rollout

Thursday, 29 April 2021, 2:38 pm
Press Release: Bay of Plenty District Health Board

A collaborative healthcare and community effort is ensuring kaumātua at marae and aged care facility residents and staff are the next focus of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board (BOPDHB) Pou Tikanga Graham Cameron said working with iwi and kaupapa Māori providers to protect community elders was a major focus.

“With reference to our kuia and kaumātua here in the Bay of Plenty, the korero we’ve had with our iwi and Māori communities has clearly demonstrated the concern they have for their elders,” said Graham. “So that’s a key driver in the work we’re doing, we’re protecting our marae and protecting our elders as they’re such an important aspect in the functioning of our communities.”

Graham said anticipated changes to the cold chain advice would give some greater flexibility and open up potential options for reaching more remote communities.

“There’s new advice in the pipeline for the cold chain for the COVID-19 vaccine which will be really helpful for extending our campaign into those remote communities. For example, in Te Kaha the community facility there is committed to supporting the people of the East Coast. Facilities like that will help the more remote communities, for whom getting to sites such as Whakatāne Hospital would be that much more difficult.”

He said community buy-in was already high for the vaccination campaign.

“We’re working hard with our communications. With Māori, face-to-face engagement, hearing messages from people they know and respect, such as kaumātua and kuia is what works and gives the vaccination message the biggest chance of success.”

Meanwhile, over 700 people at Aged Residential Care (ARC) facilities were vaccinated in the first week of the programme being rolled out there, said BOPDHB Chief Medical Officer Kate Grimwade.

“We’re taking the vaccine to our most vulnerable communities,” said Kate. “We have contracted Cicada Healthcare, who are experienced with undertaking flu vaccination campaigns in the ARC sector, to undertake this vital work. They have vaccinators who are very experienced in the ARC environment and that work is continuing apace.

“Over 700 staff and residents received their initial vaccinations in the first week of the campaign, which started on Monday 19 April. The work started in the Western Bay of Plenty and will move to the Eastern Bay in the week beginning 3 May.”

Kate said the rollout of the BOPDHB vaccination programme was designed to target the most at-risk and vulnerable communities early in the process.

“We started with our border workers, which here in the Bay is predominantly our Port staff. We’ve administered over 1700 vaccination dosages to our Port staff and their whānau, and are following up with further rounds of vaccinations there. Since the end of March we’ve also been vaccinating our frontline healthcare workers in the community and our hospitals.

“Cicada Healthcare is vaccinating at our ARC facilities, but we also recognise that many of our older Māori may not be in an ARC, and more likely living with whānau. So we have been working with our iwi and Māori providers to vaccinate kaumātua at marae.”

Kate described the vaccination programme rollout so far as an amazing team effort by everyone involved.

“We’re working with local providers on local solutions, reaching out to the communities to see how we can best provide vaccination to them; to give the best protection we can for the people we serve.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bay of Plenty District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Animals Fare Within A Racing Industry In Decline

Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>


 
 

World Vision: Billions Of Dollars Of NZ Imports Linked To Modern Slavery

More than three billion dollars’ worth of imports that could be linked to modern slavery are brought into New Zealand every year according to new research by World Vision. Every household spends on average 34 dollars a week on goods that are associated ... More>>

NZ & Globe: Leaders’ Summit On Climate To Raise Ambition On Climate Action

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern joined President Biden at the virtual Leaders’ Summit on Climate hosted by the United States overnight. The summit, held for Earth Day, brought world leaders together to galvanise efforts to reduce emissions this decade ... More>>

ALSO:

The Conversation: If We Want To Improve NZ’s Freshwater Quality, First We Need To Improve The Quality Of Our Democracy
Since the fatal Havelock North campylobacter outbreak in 2016, freshwater quality has rightfully been a major political issue in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

Claire Breen: ACC’s Policy Of Not Covering Birth Injuries Is One More Sign The System Is Overdue For Reform

Claire Breen , University of Waikato Recent media coverage of women not being able to get treatment for birth injuries highlights yet another example of gender bias in healthcare in New Zealand. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 