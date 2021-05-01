Serious Crash - Chelmsford St, Invercargill - Southern
Saturday, 1 May 2021, 1:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are currently in attendance at a serious
two-vehicle crash on Chelmsford St,
Invercargill.
Emergency services were notified of the
crash at 10:20am.
Initial indications suggest one
person is seriously injured and another has moderate
injuries.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area,
diversions are
likely.
Somehow, the office sweepstake on the Melbourne Cup is still likely to be a thing, even in the year 2021. Probably though, most non-punters would have missed the news that leaked out on Tuesday about the Victoria Racing Club’s investigation into the death in last year’s Cup race of the champion galloper Anthony Van Dyck, which became the seventh horse to die in the race in the past seven years. That grim statistic, as the Melbourne Age put it, makes the Melbourne Cup one of the deadliest horse races in the world... More>>