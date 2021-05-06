Marina Developer Focused On Future After Today’s Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court has again today denied a bid to stop construction of Waiheke’s Kennedy Point Marina.





Opposition group, SKP Incorporated, asked the Supreme Court last week to recall their 27 April decision not to grant their application for leave to appeal a decision of the High Court.

The High Court (June 2020), Court of Appeal (December 2020), and now the Supreme Court again, have all refused to allow SKP to challenge the Environment Court’s original decision.

Tony Mair, Kennedy Point Marina, Project Director said; “The project has met all consent requirements. We have had our position further validated by last week’s Supreme Court ruling and now again by today’s confirmation of that ruling.

“We have the full support of our growing number of berth holders as well as a large number of Waiheke residents and we are looking forward to making Kennedy Point Marina one that all New Zealanders can feel proud of.”

