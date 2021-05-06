Papamoa Golfers Raise $24,000 For Youth Development

Papamoa Rotary Club today announced the success of their 8th annual Golf Tournament on Sunday April 18th, at Mt Maunganui Golf Club. A number of local businesses came on board to take part in this charity event. The day saw a great turnout and a massive $24,000 raised for youth development within Papamoa district.

This adds to Papamoa Rotary Club’s contribution of over $100,000 since the tournament’s beginnings in 2013. These funds have seen our young people benefit from bike racks, helmets, playground equipment, and funding towards Papamoa Surf Club including a boat, 4 Wheel Drive Quad and Club programs, and various youth programs in the Bay of Plenty.

This year’s funds will be focused on youth development to support our rapidly growing community and tackle some of the issues arising within this change. Of the $24,000 raised, three cheques of $5,000 will go to our main beneficiaries: The Graeme Dingle Foundation, RYDA Road Safety Education, and Papamoa Surf Club. The donations were announced at a special meeting with Rotary Papamoa team volunteers, sponsors and beneficiaries.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Kiwi Can program teaches kids values and resilience. Dan Allen Gordon, accepting the cheque for the Kiwi Can team, advised that this contribution will benefit a further 720 children in Papamoa this year through their programs.

RYDA educates our youth on road safety. Jerry Cowper, who received the contribution for RYDA, said the funds will help an additional 600 students in the Mount and Papamoa attend their road safety course next year.

Papamoa Surf Club trains and upskills their volunteers to keep our community safe in the water. Nikki Heatly, who received this year’s cheque for Papamoa Surf Club, commented that this will help with essential first aid training for Surf Club volunteers.

Rod Kueuke, on behalf of the Papamoa Rotary club, expressed the special and long- term commitment for the event from Bluehaven Management and the Mount Maunganui Golf Club and also our thirty one hole sponsors who ensured the success of the day.. He also extended appreciation to all the smaller sponsors for prizes and raffle items and to those who provided items for the auction. He commented that this event is about providing for the Papamoa Community and it is great to see so many firms from this area prepared to donate to this cause.

Nathan commented on the fantastic job Rod and his willing team of helpers achieved on the day and the very special relationship Bluehaven had, not only with Papamoa Rotary but the community of Papamoa. He talked about the three recipient’s of tonight’s presentations as being very important in growing the youth skills in the area. “It is very important to invest in youth and yes, next year we will again be with you Rotary.”

A huge thank you to all of the sponsors, volunteers who made this event so successful.

© Scoop Media

