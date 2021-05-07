Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waste Free Parenting Workshops

Friday, 7 May 2021, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Waste Free

There is no doubt that parenting is a challenging yet rewarding time. Parenting in the modern age can be especially complicated when it comes to decisions about caring for your children now and how these decisions affect them in the future. Waste Free with Kate & Co are taking their Waste Free Parenting Workshops on the road around the Wellington Region, hosting three workshops with simple ideas for parents to create change that benefits their families, their wallets and waste bin. Waste Free with Kate & Co are also hosting a quiz night event in Upper Hutt, a first of its kind for the team.

Nationally, change is needed to help reduce waste going to landfills, and the Wellington Region is no exception. Disposable nappies are a convenient product and one of the worst contributors to landfill waste. However, they are also one of the easiest places to start making change. Each reusable cloth nappy has about 300 uses, so for everyone cloth nappy used to its full lifespan, you are saving 300 disposable nappies. By making these small changes now, those who are currently wearing nappies will not have to deal with resulting environmental consequences later in life. “People need to feel waste confident, this workshop is designed to educate and inspire people to not only play their part, but also reduce the scary statistic”, says Kate Meads.

The humorous, plain speaking Kate Meads, who features on the new season of TV One’s ‘Eat Well for Less’ show, has been running workshops and seminars across New Zealand for many years. Attendees are guaranteed a relaxed, highly educational session focused on how to reduce waste and parenting tips, and is a great chance for likeminded parents to connect. Kate will also share those all-important tips and tricks to create small changes which parents can begin implementing the very next day if they wish.

Kate is also hosting a quiz night in Upper Hutt on Tuesday 11th May. Taking place at the Aro Bar in Maidstone Upper Hutt from 6:30pm – 8:30pm, the quiz night combines Kate’s Food Lovers Masterclass with a traditional quiz night. Quiz questions and rounds cover a wide range of topics including a few around food waste and sustainability. This quiz night is not only entertaining, but also a chance for attendees to learn about food waste and sustainability in a fun and relaxed environment. Those wanting to book a table simply need to call 04 555 0219. Entry fee is a koha, with all donations going to the Upper Hutt Food Bank.

Waste Free Parenting Workshops Details:

Wellington City

  • Wednesday May 12th 6.00pm, Te Papa, Rangimarie Room 3, Huinga Centre. Tickets are $27 and attendees receive a goodie bag worth $100.

Kapiti

  • Thursday May 13th 6.00pm, Paraparaumu Library. Tickets are $16.80 and attendees receive a goodie bag worth $60.

Lower Hutt

  • Saturday May 15th 10:30am, Lower Hutt events Centre. Tickets are $27 and attendees receive a goodie bag worth $100.

Tickets can be purchases from katemeads.co.nz.

 

