Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Gains Momentum In MidCentral DHB Rohe

Monday, 10 May 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: MidCentral District Health Board

Three additional community sites have begun offering COVID-19 vaccinations in their communities, as the vaccination roll-out programme gains momentum in the MidCentral DHB rohe.

Iwi health providers Best Care Whakapai Hauora on Maxwells Line in Palmerston North, along with Ngāti Kahungunu ki Tāmaki nui-a-Rua and Rangitāne o Tāmaki Nui A Rua in Dannevirke have begun offering vaccinations at their offices.

Joining them in Levin this week are Muaūpoko Tribal Authority on Oxford Street and Raukawa Whānau Ora on Bath Street.

MidCentral DHB Nurse Educator Māori Bonnie Matehaere has been vaccinating in Dannevirke and and Palmerston North and said the response has been positive.

“Most people that I’ve spoken to have commented on how easy the vaccination process was for them. Going out to areas like Dannevirke means it’s a simple 40 minute appointment as opposed to a half day trek to a bigger centre. I think our communities appreciate this.”

Vaccinations are currently being offered to those who sit in group 2, which includes frontline health workers and kaumātua and their households.

MidCentral DHB Chief Medical Officer Dr Kelvin Billinghurst said taking the vaccine out to the community is key when it comes to ensuring equitable access.

“We are committed to making sure people and whānau in our rohe have easy access to the vaccine. Our plan involves having vaccines delivered in fixed sites throughout MidCentral, as well as at participating General Practices and Community Pharmacies. But we also have the capacity to stand up mobile sites to ensure barriers to access that many may face are removed.”

Over 6000 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the MidCentral DHB rohe since the roll-out began in March. The vaccination programme continues towards the target of vaccinating everyone in the region who wishes to take part.

“The vaccine is free and safe, and we will have enough for everyone who wants it. By getting vaccinated, together we are protecting ourselves, our whānau and our communities.”

A large site in central Palmerston North, located at 38 Fitzherbert Ave, will open today, Monday 10 May. This will add another option for consumers beyond the GP practices, Integrated Health Centres, Community Pharmacies and Iwi and community health providers currently in place, and will be especially important when groups 3 and 4 are offered their vaccination.

Group 3 will include people who are aged over 65 and those with underlying health conditions. Roll-out to this group will commence at the end of May. Vaccination for Group 4, which includes the remainder of the population, will commence from July.

MidCentral DHB remains on target against submitted plans for both targeted numbers and the timeframe for commencing groups 3 and 4.

For more information, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website or the Ministry of Health website. If you want to know when you should be tested, please use the online tool available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MidCentral District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Why Fair Pay Agreements Should Be Embraced

Are Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs) truly the work of the devil? Given the vehement response to them last week by (a) employer groups and (b) by their parliamentary friends on the extreme right, you could be forgiven for thinking these FPA things will mean curtains for commerce as we’ve known it for the past 30 years. Believe me, they won’t. Less excitable types will regard FPAs as heralding only a mild shift towards a more centralised form of bargaining over wages and conditions, much akin to what other successful economies (eg Germany) have recognised for decades... More>>

 

Maori Party: Whakatōhea High Court Decision

“We applaud the Whakatōhea High Court case that has now set a precedent for Māori rights and interest in their foreshore and seabed. It’s an outstanding decision because the Court recognises all reclaimed lands with significant and boating traffic” ... More>>

ALSO:

Judith Collins: Speech To Lower North Island Regional Conference

Good morning, delegates. It’s an absolute privilege to be speaking to you all here today as your leader. I’d like to acknowledge National Party President Peter Goodfellow, my fellow board members, my lower North Island colleagues and all of ... More>>

Government: Fair Pay Agreements To Improve Pay And Conditions For Essential Workers

The Government is delivering on its pre-election commitment to implement Fair Pay Agreements which will improve wages and conditions, as well as help support our economic recovery, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. More>>

ALSO:


PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Parliament: Mallard Fails To Give Taxpayers A Straight Answer

Trevor Mallard has confirmed he is unfit to be Parliament’s Speaker by failing to answer several important questions relating to the false rape accusation saga that cost taxpayers more than $330,000, Shadow Leader of the House Chris Bishop says. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:

PM Ardern And PM Morrison: Commencement Of Two-Way Quarantine-Free Travel Between Australia And New Zealand

Joint Statement by Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern Commencement of two-way quarantine-free travel between Australia and New Zealand Today, Australia and New Zealand have fulfilled their commitment to establish two-way quarantine free ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 