Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seat Belts On School Buses Petition Presented

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 5:13 am
Press Release: Federated Farmers

Wheels are turning in the drive to get seat belts on school buses.

A petition on the topic that gained more than 6,500 signatures in four weeks was presented to National MP Jacqui Dean on the steps of Parliament this afternoon by its organiser, Philippa Cameron, and Federated Farmers of NZ Vice-President Karen Williams.

Karen Williams, left, and Philippa Cameron present the seat belts on school buses petition to MP Jacqui Dean

The pair were backed by representatives of Rural Women NZ and St John NZ. Both organisations agree with the message that it is unsafe and illogical that parents dropping their children off by car at pick-up points for the school bus run unbuckle their youngsters from legislatively-required restraints and seat belts to get onto buses that don’t have the same basic safety equipment.

Karen said in many rural areas, school buses travel long distances on winding, gravel roads that are shared by milk tankers and forestry trucks travelling at open road speeds. But it’s an issue in urban areas too.

She and Philippa have heard from bus drivers who are very uncomfortable that they get to wear a seat belt but that protection is missing for the children riding behind them.

"In social media responses, people have told a lot of stories about when their kids were in a (school bus) crash, or when the bus driver had to put the brakes on really suddenly. Children sitting in that front seat have gone over the rails into the footwell, others have smacked their teeth, Karen said.

"Unfortunately, unless there’s a fatality, it doesn’t seem to count."

Philippa, a farmer from Waitaki Valley, said in her district she talked to a bus driver who won’t put 5, 6 and 7-year-olds in the front seats.

"That poor bus driver feels responsible for their safety so she puts them further back so they won’t fly through the front."

Philippa and Karen said they don’t expect overnight change but want to see a plan for staged implementation. That could start with the Ministry of Education requiring, from a given date, that any company tendering for a school route must use buses fitted with seat belts.

Jacqui Dean, who chairs Parliament’s Petitions Committee, pledged to put it before MPs so that information can be gathered and next steps decided.

"In my own district of North Otago, we’ve had buses slide off unsealed roads," Jacqui said.

"We’ll get Philippa to Zoom in to our committee. I’m looking forward to hearing more from her and finding a way forward. She’s pragmatic - she’s a farmer!"

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Next Governor-General

The next Governor-General will have to be named quite soon. Dame Patsy Reddy (appointed 2016) is nearing the end of her five-year term. At the best of times, being a credible local stand-in for a head of state that’s based in London cannot be an easy job. Yet for the next appointee, the usual republican rumblings will be the least of it. The next G-G will almost certainly be in office when the Elizabeth II era finally comes to an end, and when the reign of her deeply uncharismatic son gets under way... More>>

ALSO:


 
 

Office Of The Speaker: 2021 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented

The 2021 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented to the House today. It contains a summary of members’ pecuniary and other specified interests as at 31 January 2021. The Speaker of the House, Rt Hon ... More>>

Budget 2021: Boosts Carbon Neutral Government Commitment

· Budget 2021 delivers $67.4 million to support the transition to a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 · State Sector Decarbonisation Fund receives significant boost to support more schools, hospitals and other government organisations to replace ... More>>

Government: To Rev Up Reductions In Transport Emissions

The Government is calling for feedback on a range of potential policies to eliminate emissions in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood today released Hīkina te Kohupara – Kia mauri ora ai te iwi - Transport Emissions: Pathways to ... More>>

Child Poverty: Reports Highlight Need For Ongoing Action

The Government has released the first Annual Report for the Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy and the second Child Poverty Related Indicators (CPRI) Report, both of which highlight improvements in the lives of children as a result of actions of the Government, ... More>>

ALSO:

PM: Statement On The Speaker And Annual Review Debate

“The serious issue of alleged sexual assault and harassment at Parliament was poorly managed and inappropriately politicised last night. The tone of the debate did not reflect well on Parliament as a whole,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. ... More>>

Local Government: Independent Review To Explore Future

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta says an independent review of local government will explore how councils can maintain and improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders in the communities they serve long into the future. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 