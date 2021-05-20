Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Changes Being Made To Long Term Plan After Submissions Heard

Thursday, 20 May 2021, 5:24 pm
Press Release: Stratford District Council

On Tuesday, Stratford District Council elected members heard and deliberated on the Long Term Plan 2021-2031 submissions.

After hearing from a number of submitters throughout the morning, Councillors then worked through the key issues identified in the Consultation Document and each of the 114 written submissions individually to ensure they covered everyone’s feedback in their discussion.

District Mayor Neil Volzke says, “Feedback received on our plans is taken seriously, and while some people claim that Council doesn’t listen to the community, I find these exercises almost always result in changes because of what we’ve learned from those who have had a say.”

Debate for and against each of the key questions posed by Council resulted in the following changes to the original proposal:

  • Water Conservation: Council opted to keep water meters in the plan, but on the basis that no costs are incurred until there is a clear understanding regarding the Government’s Three Waters Reform.
  • Waste Minimisation: Council has stepped back from the preferred option of introducing a food and green waste collection service, and will retain the status quo for this Long Term Plan.
  • Economic Development: Council will not be introducing a targeted economic development rate as proposed. This means investment in economic development will continue to be funded as it is currently, by 50% Uniform Annual General Charge (UAGC), and 50% General Rate.
  • Residential Subdivision: There was unanimous support to move forward with this proposal from around the Council table.

On the back of the above decisions, Council has decided to include an additional 0.5 FTE (20 hours a week) resource into the plan, to support education and promotion programmes surrounding water conservation and waste minimisation.

Elected members have also agreed to increase the financial contribution made to Toimata Foundation for the Enviroschools projects in the district, taking the annual contribution up from $10,000 to $15,000. This new budget doesn’t have an impact on rate payers due to an increase in the waste levy funding.

With these changes made, the Long Term Plan 2021-2031 is looking at a slightly lower average rates increase over the 10 years of 4.60% (was 4.69% in the consultation document). The Year 1 rates increase has gone up from 4.25% to 4.63%.

Council officers will update the Long Term Plan 2021-2031 documents to reflect these amendments and bring these back to Council for adoption on 22 June 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stratford District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2021:"An Economic Recovery For All New Zealanders"

Budget 2021 will secure Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from COVID-19, creating jobs and investing to address the long-term challenges of child poverty, housing and climate change.
“This Budget targets investments that will set Aotearoa New Zealand up to both recover from COVID-19 and be stronger than when we entered the pandemic,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said... More>>

 


Budget 2021: Benefit Boost "Up To 33,000 Children Lifted Out Of Poverty"

Between 19,000 and 33,000 children are projected to be lifted out of poverty on the after-housing-costs measure in 2022/23 as a result of increases to benefit levels in Budget 2021... More>>

ALSO:


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 