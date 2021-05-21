Sky Tower Shines Bright As Firefighters Raise Over $1M For Cancer Patients

In honour of the fundraising efforts of firefighters across the country the Sky Tower will be lit red for the Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge on Saturday 22 May.

SkyCity has proudly partnered with Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand for the past 17 years, during which time over $10 million has been raised to support patients and their families living with blood cancers and related blood conditions.

This Saturday, after months of training, almost one thousand firefighters will climb the 1,103 steps of the Sky Tower, each carrying 25kg of equipment, along with photographs of the cancer patients and families they are supporting to keep them motivated throughout the challenging race.

Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand Chief Executive Peter Fergusson says he can’t wait to see the Sky Tower lit up on Saturday in recognition of the firefighters and the incredible amount that has already been raised.

“From the humble beginnings this iconic event has now reached the amazing milestone of raising over $10million during the events history.

“Most importantly - this mammoth effort has helped tens of thousands of blood cancer patients during the most vulnerable time of their lives, proving that great things do indeed come from small beginnings,” says Fergusson.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest man-made structure based in the heart of Auckland, and is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, or to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events.

© Scoop Media