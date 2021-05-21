Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton City Council Confirms By-election

Friday, 21 May 2021, 11:25 am
Hamilton City Council

Hamilton City Council has confirmed it will hold a by-election in Hamilton East following the death of Councillor Margaret Forsyth.

Councillor Forsyth died on 4 May during her third term as a Hamilton City Councillor. Her death, more than 12 months out from the next election in October 2022, means by law Council must hold a new election process.

Today Council confirmed nominations for the vacant seat will open on Tuesday 25 May. Nominations will be open until Tuesday 2 June and postal voting will open on Tuesday 27 July. Voting closes at midday Wednesday 18 August with the final results expected to be available by 5pm that day.

Council’s elections website yourcityelections.co.nz will be live from Tuesday 25 May and will include everything would-be candidates need to know about standing.

The by-election will be conducted using the FPP (First Past the Post) voting system. The STV (Single Transferable Vote) system, adopted by Hamilton City Council (in August 2020), will not come into effect until the 2022 local body election.

The by-election process is budgeted to cost around $150,000.

To stand as a city councillor, candidates must be:

  • a New Zealand citizen (by birth or naturalisation ceremony); and
  • enrolled as a Parliamentary elector (anywhere in New Zealand); and
  • nominated by two electors whose names appear on the electoral roll within the respective ward the candidate is standing for.

Any interested candidates are encouraged to visit yourcityelections.co.nz from Tuesday 25 May or phone the Deputy Electoral Officer on 07 838 6439.

