Inglewood Oxidation Pond Stops Overflowing
Saturday, 22 May 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council
· The backlog of partially treated wastewater
overflowing at the Inglewood oxidation pond (sewage
treatment pond) has been cleared.
· We apologise for
the incident and thank everyone for their patience while our
staff worked hard to fix it.
· Heavy rain and storms
earlier in the week caused the overflow into the Kurapete
Stream, which flows into the Maunganui River.
· Most
of the overflow was rainwater and was partially treated but
Do Not Swim warnings remain in place at both the Stream and
the River.
· We quickly notified the regulators, TRC
and TDHB, iwi and hapu and other recreational
users.
· Check our Can
I Swim webpage for the latest info.
· While
it’s not ideal, we do have a TRC consent for the overflow
in times of heavy rain.
· Our Mayor and Councillors
have this week recommended including a $248 million
investment to upgrade our water networks in our next 10-Year
budget which will help prevent issues like this in
future.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Budget 2021:Full Coverage
A summary of budget 2021 coverage on Scoop from a range of publishers and across sectors... More>>
Gordon Campbell:On Budget 2021’s Successes And Failures
In some realms of the centre-right, Budget 2021 has been portrayed as a “peak Labour” exercise in which the government has veered sharply leftwards in order to satisfy its political base. To the left though, it has seemed more like a wasted opportunity, a Budget that looks a lot like Barack Obama’ response to the Global Financial Crisis. ... More>>