Inglewood Oxidation Pond Stops Overflowing

Saturday, 22 May 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

· The backlog of partially treated wastewater overflowing at the Inglewood oxidation pond (sewage treatment pond) has been cleared.

· We apologise for the incident and thank everyone for their patience while our staff worked hard to fix it.

· Heavy rain and storms earlier in the week caused the overflow into the Kurapete Stream, which flows into the Maunganui River.

· Most of the overflow was rainwater and was partially treated but Do Not Swim warnings remain in place at both the Stream and the River.

· We quickly notified the regulators, TRC and TDHB, iwi and hapu and other recreational users.

· Check our Can I Swim webpage for the latest info.

· While it’s not ideal, we do have a TRC consent for the overflow in times of heavy rain.

· Our Mayor and Councillors have this week recommended including a $248 million investment to upgrade our water networks in our next 10-Year budget which will help prevent issues like this in future.

