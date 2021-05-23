Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Watercare Water Supply Update: 23 May

Sunday, 23 May 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Watercare Services

Rainfall:

 YesterdayPast 7 days
Hūnua Ranges0mm16.0mm
Waitākere Ranges0mm17.5mm
   

Dam storage (in total):n to

Today:49.87%
Yesterday:49.97%
Normal for this time of year:76.8%

Water consumption:

Target for May 2021:430 million litres or less a day (for the rolling 7-day average)
Yesterday’s consumption394 million litres
Yesterday’s 7-day rolling average400 million litres

Please see our weekly water supply update

