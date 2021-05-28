Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance Pushes Back Against The Spin

Friday, 28 May 2021, 12:05 pm
Press Release: Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance

Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Kim Williams is today challenging spin from media and the Council Commissioners. The following statement is attributable to Ms Williams:

Commissioner spin: Tauranga has poor infrastructure because residents enjoy low rates.
Reality: The nationwide Ratepayers’ Report reveals Tauranga’s rates are already among the highest in the country, and are the highest of all metropolitan city councils.

Commissioner spin: The 10-year plan is “about improved amenities and water & transport projects for existing residents, not about growth.”
Reality: About two thirds of the planned capital investment in the Council’s proposed long-term plan relates to growth.

Commissioner spin: Rates on average will increase by $1 per day – or about a bottle of milk per household, per week.
Reality: The $1 per day figure excludes targeted rates, including the proposed 30% increase in water rates and 17% increase in user fees. The total rates increase for the year is $612 for a typical household. That’s 172 two litre milk bottles. Under the Commissioners’ draft plan, rates are set to double within five years.

Commissioner spin: High rates are needed to retire debt.
Reality: Under the Commissioners’ plan, the Council’s debt will increase to $1.7 billion by 2031. Per-household debt will treble from $11,148 to about $35,000.

Media spin: A “large portion” of the 300 people attending the Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance launch event shouted and jeered when I gave a brief greeting in Te Reo.
Reality: Today’s news coverage doesn't reflect the situation at the event. Much of the noise was the audience objecting to the two or three abusers I was looking directly at. The room supported me. Dozens from the meeting approached me after to offer love, support and apology. Peter Williams absolutely condemned those two or three bigots who enjoy the negativity of divisiveness. The media are making a minority out as a majority. I was born in two worlds - I have one heart. My father is Maori, my mother is European and I am blessed to have been brought up and to have lived in two cultures.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Tauranga Ratepayers Alliance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 