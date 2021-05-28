Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance Pushes Back Against The Spin

Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson Kim Williams is today challenging spin from media and the Council Commissioners. The following statement is attributable to Ms Williams:

Commissioner spin: Tauranga has poor infrastructure because residents enjoy low rates.

Reality: The nationwide Ratepayers’ Report reveals Tauranga’s rates are already among the highest in the country, and are the highest of all metropolitan city councils.

Commissioner spin: The 10-year plan is “about improved amenities and water & transport projects for existing residents, not about growth.”

Reality: About two thirds of the planned capital investment in the Council’s proposed long-term plan relates to growth.

Commissioner spin: Rates on average will increase by $1 per day – or about a bottle of milk per household, per week.

Reality: The $1 per day figure excludes targeted rates, including the proposed 30% increase in water rates and 17% increase in user fees. The total rates increase for the year is $612 for a typical household. That’s 172 two litre milk bottles. Under the Commissioners’ draft plan, rates are set to double within five years.

Commissioner spin: High rates are needed to retire debt.

Reality: Under the Commissioners’ plan, the Council’s debt will increase to $1.7 billion by 2031. Per-household debt will treble from $11,148 to about $35,000.

Media spin: A “large portion” of the 300 people attending the Tauranga Ratepayers’ Alliance launch event shouted and jeered when I gave a brief greeting in Te Reo.

Reality: Today’s news coverage doesn't reflect the situation at the event. Much of the noise was the audience objecting to the two or three abusers I was looking directly at. The room supported me. Dozens from the meeting approached me after to offer love, support and apology. Peter Williams absolutely condemned those two or three bigots who enjoy the negativity of divisiveness. The media are making a minority out as a majority. I was born in two worlds - I have one heart. My father is Maori, my mother is European and I am blessed to have been brought up and to have lived in two cultures.

