Heavy Swell Forecast For The East Coast
Friday, 28 May 2021, 1:18 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Issued by MetService at 1312 hours Friday
28-May-2021
Easterly swell has eased below warning
criteria.
Northeast swell is expected to briefly reach
3.0m Saturday night or
early Sunday morning when a front
passes through the area. Although this
swell height does
not reach warning criteria (3.5m), it will be
accompanied
by 20-25kt northeasterly winds and low atmospheric pressure
(
990hPa), and may be significant for a short period of
time.
