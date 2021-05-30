Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Heavy Rains Causing High River Flows

Sunday, 30 May 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury is monitoring rainfall and river flows across the region, with details available on our website: https://www.ecan.govt.nz/home/flood-warning/.

Rivers manager, Leigh Griffiths, says that teams are continuing to monitor the situation. “We’re working closely with Civil Defence and the MetService to monitor the situation and will be posting rainfall and riverflow updates on our website as the situation develops. We suggest that people stay at home and wait the weather out, avoid rivers and only travel if essential”. 

Ashburton and Selwyn districts

Environment Canterbury Rivers team have flown over part of the Ashburton and Selwyn districts.

Some of the highest flows on record have been in the Upper Hinds, Ashburton/Hakatere and Selwyn catchments. There are now a number of breakouts around the Ashburton District and out of river flooding is also anticipated on the Selwyn/Waikirikiri River. 

South Canterbury district

In South Canterbury there has been significant rainfall overnight in the Waihi, Kakahu and Geraldine areas. River levels will be high throughout Sunday and early Monday.

Overflows have occurred on both sides of the Waihi River between Geraldine and just north of Temuka. The Temuka River has also overflowed to the southwest into the Arowhenua area. Rivers in the rest of the South Canterbury region are high but currently not causing significant out of river problems. Staff are monitoring the situation. All smaller streams on the plains area are carrying high flows and there is extensive surface flooding. Numerous road closures have occurred and are expected to remain into Monday. 

North Canterbury district

We continue to monitor rainfall and flows across the rest of the North Canterbury area. The Ashley/Rakahuri River is currently rising quickly in its lower reaches but is expected to remain within its stopbanks. Monitoring will continue later when the high tide is due and people are asked to stay well away from the river area. 

Farmers

The local civil defence is coordinating the local responses. Local Rural Support Trusts, Federated Farmers, Ministry for Primary Industries, and other rural agencies are providing support to Civil Defence. 

Regional Parks update

The Waimarkariri River and Ashley Rakahuri regional parks have been closed. 

Advice for all Canterbury residents

We recommend all residents to:

  • Try to keep an idea of where everyone is on your property and have a conversation now about which route you’ll take to get out to safety
  • Exercise caution when traveling through flood water on roads – this may be deeper and faster flowing than it looks and the terrain may have changed under water
  • All flood water must be assumed to be contaminated, contact and ingestion could make you sick, so please avoid where possible. When working in the area ensure you wash your hands before drinking or eating
  • Keep a close eye on the weather over the next few weeks:

