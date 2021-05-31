State Of Local Emergency Declared In Canterbury

May 30, 2021

The Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has declared a state of local emergency in Canterbury, extending emergency powers across the entire region, as heavy rain continues to cause flooding.

Chair of the Joint Committee Lianne Dalziel made the declaration at 4:45 p.m., extending the state of emergency across Canterbury, following local declarations of emergency in the Timaru, Ashburton and Selwyn districts.

Dalziel said that the group felt that it was important that they declare an emergency for the entire Canterbury region, which will give local authorities the ability to take any action required as the situation unfolds.

“It also means all of the region’s resources are available, and we don’t have to worry about territorial boundaries,” she said.

For more information contact pim.media@canterburyecc.govt.nz or 027 549 1035.

