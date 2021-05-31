Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

State Of Local Emergency Declared In Canterbury

Monday, 31 May 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

May 30, 2021

The Canterbury Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has declared a state of local emergency in Canterbury, extending emergency powers across the entire region, as heavy rain continues to cause flooding.

Chair of the Joint Committee Lianne Dalziel made the declaration at 4:45 p.m., extending the state of emergency across Canterbury, following local declarations of emergency in the Timaru, Ashburton and Selwyn districts.

Dalziel said that the group felt that it was important that they declare an emergency for the entire Canterbury region, which will give local authorities the ability to take any action required as the situation unfolds.

“It also means all of the region’s resources are available, and we don’t have to worry about territorial boundaries,” she said.

For more information contact pim.media@canterburyecc.govt.nz or 027 549 1035.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On A Theoretical Way To Reduce The Scandals Over Political Donations

Political donations have become a reliable source of scandal. Last Monday, the courts continued the name suppression of six people associated with a donation made to the Labour Party that has led to Serious Fraud Office (SFO) charges being laid. This year, the Maori Party failed to comply with the Electoral Commission timetable on the reporting of donations... More>>


 
 


Government: Next Step For Regional Economic Recovery

The government has taken the next step to boost regional economic recovery with the establishment of the new fund to replace the Provincial Growth Fund... More>>

ALSO:


Australia: Four COVID-19 Cases In Melbourne – Restrictions On Those Who Visited Locations Of Interest

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne and remains in close contact with Australian health agencies... More>>


Budget 2021: Infrastructure - "Increased Infrastructure Investments Secure Economic Recovery"

Increased infrastructure investment will play a critical part in Aotearoa New Zealand’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We will build back better from COVID-19. We have the opportunity to build the houses, schools, hospitals and transport networks our country needs, while adding momentum to our economic recovery,” Grant Robertson said... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 