Change In Fire Season For Hawke’s Bay

Monday, 31 May 2021, 10:40 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Hawke’s Bay is now in an open fire season.

The region changed from a restricted season at 8 am on Monday 31 May.

An open fire season means people planning on lighting a fire outdoors do not require a permit.

Restrictions remain on public conservation land and the Bay Forests permitting zone will maintain a restricted fire season status.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Trevor Mitchell says while there hasn’t been a lot of rain around Hawke’s Bay, the fire risk has reduced enough to ease fire restrictions.

"But people still need to take extra care if they are planning on lighting a fire," he says.

"While the risk of a fire spreading has decreased, it hasn’t been eliminated.

"We’d like anyone planning on a big burn to give us a call first on 04 801 0812 so we know about the fire. They should also visit www.checkitsalright.nz for advice around fire lighting and check the regional council’s rules around burning at (www.hbrc.govt.nz/environment/air-quality/burning/)," he says.

Trevor Mitchell also wants to thank those in the Hawke’s Bay who, aware of the fire risks over the last six months, showed caution when planning and lighting fires.

