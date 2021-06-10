Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have Your Say On The Construction Contracts (Retention Money) Amendment Bill

Thursday, 10 June 2021, 5:08 pm
Press Release: Transport and Infrastructure Committee

You can now have your say on the Construction Contracts (Retention Money) Amendment Bill, a government bill that is currently before the Transport and Infrastructure Committee.

This bill’s core purpose is to clarify the retentions regime under the Construction Contracts Act 2002. Retention money refers to part of a payment, under a construction contract, that is held back by a payer (for example a contractor) as security to ensure a payee (for example a subcontractor) fixes any defects with their work. This can cause problems when a contractor becomes insolvent, and/or if retention money has been mixed with the contractor’s other money and assets, resulting in subcontractors not being paid for their work.

The bill clarifies that retention money must be:

· Placed on trust as soon as possible by a contractor for a subcontractor (or other party it is being held for)

· Held on trust separately from the contractor’s other money or assets

· Held in a trust account in a registered bank in New Zealand or in the form of complying instructions

The bill also introduces offences and penalties for non-compliance with the bill’s requirements.

Tell the Transport and Infrastructure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday 23 July 2021.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· See what parliament had to say

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Transport and Infrastructure Committee on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Some After-thoughts About The Climate Change Commission Report

The notion that New Zealand is pluckily - or foolishly – punching above its weight in the march towards carbon neutrality by the year 2050 seems entirely deluded. Either way though, the idea seems too useful for the politicians to surrender it willingly... More>>

 


Government: 1 Million More Pfizer Doses To Arrive In July

Pfizer has scheduled delivery of an estimated 1 million doses of vaccine to New Zealand during July, COVID1-9 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Merit: Queen's Birthday Honours 2021 List

The full list of those acknowledged... More>>

ALSO:


Infrastructure: NZ Upgrade Programme Kept On Track

The Government is increasing its investment in the New Zealand Upgrade Programme (NZUP) to support New Zealand’s economic recovery.
Over two thirds of the projects will proceed as announced despite increased costs due to COVID, with modifications being made to others... More>>


ALSO:



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 