Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Haast Grazing Concession Cancelled

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 3:18 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation has decided to cancel a concession to graze cattle in the Haast River Valley after new information showed the cattle could not be contained in the licence area.

The grazing licence was originally granted to John B Cowan in February 2020, subject to a number of special conditions to manage the impact of cattle on the adjacent Mt Aspiring National Park and conservation areas.

DOC Director General Lou Sanson says the applicant asked for the fencing conditions to be reconsidered, saying they were impractical, raised animal welfare issues and were economically unviable.

“We tried our best to come to a workable solution to keep the cows within the licence area applied for, while balancing the needs of the farmer.

“I visited the site and met with the family to seek their views, and I have some sympathy for their situation.

“However independent advice has confirmed that fencing is not practical and there are no alternative practical methods to contain the stock in the licence area.”

The fencing provisions were fundamental to the initial decision to approve the application. Without fencing, grazing is now inconsistent with the Conservation Act and other statutory planning documents that DOC must abide by.

“This decision should in no way be seen as setting a precedent for other grazing activities in South Westland. Grazing licences will be treated on their own merits on a case-by-case basis, and according to agreements reached with adjoining landowners to create the Mt Aspiring National Park in 1963,” Lou Sanson says.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Britain’s Pathetic Trade Deal With Australia

So much for those assurances that New Zealand would be the first cab off the rank for any post -Brexit trade deal with the United Kingdom. Assuming for the moment that this was ever a good idea, the Aussies have managed to get there first... More>>

 


Government: America’s Cup Decision

The Minister responsible for the America’s Cup has confirmed the joint Crown-Auckland Council offer to host the next regatta has been declined by the Board of Team New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: To Apologize For Dawn Raids

The Government will make a formal apology for the wrongs committed during the Dawn Raids of the 1970’s.
Between 1974 and 1976, a series of rigorous immigration enforcement policies were carried out that resulted in targeted raids on the homes of Pacific families... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: EU And UK FTAs Top Of List For First Ministerial Trip Since COVID-19

Trade and Export Growth Minister Damien O’Connor today announced details of his planned visit to the United Kingdom and European Union next week, where he will hold trade and agriculture discussions to further New Zealand’s economic recovery from COVID-19... More>>



Jewish Council: New Zealand Not Immune From Rise In Antisemitism

The representative body of New Zealand Jewry, the NZ Jewish Council (NZJC), has expressed concern about the high number of antisemitic incidents in New Zealand recorded last month. Spokesperson for the NZJC, Juliet Moses, said... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 