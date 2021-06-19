Heavy Rain Warning For Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Issued: 9:47am Saturday, 19th June 2021

Area: Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay

Valid: 1:00pm Saturday to 11:00am Sunday

Expect 100 to 150mm of rain. Peak intensities of 20 to 30mm/hr this evening, and again

