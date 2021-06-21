Marlborough’s East Coast Should Expect More Rain

A heavy rain warning is in force for the Kaikoura coast and ranges until 6.00 pm tonight (Monday) and there is also a heavy rain watch for north of Ward until 3.00 pm today.

Please note the MetService warnings below:

HEAVY RAIN WARNING - ORANGE

Area: Kaikoura coast and ranges

Valid: 9 hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday

Forecast: Expect a further 40 to 60mm of rain on top of what has already fallen. Peak intensities of around 10 mm/h.

HEAVY RAIN WATCH

Area: Marlborough north of Ward

Valid: 6 hours from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm Monday

Forecast: Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria.

This weather system was a south-easterly event, so rainfall was heaviest in the eastern Marlborough Sounds area – Kenepuru, Waikawa, Picton, Havelock received 130 to 145mm; Koromiko and Rarangi 90 to 100mm.

There were lesser amounts in the north-west Marlborough Sounds and decreasing amounts up the Richmond Range and inland Marlborough. Totals down the East Coast were generally in the 60-80mm range, again dropping off further inland.

Blenheim and the Southern Valleys received 60 to 75mm; the Taylor and Omaka rivers levels are up significantly.

