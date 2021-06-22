Nominations Open For Ōtaki Community Board By-election

Following the recent resignation of a member of the Ōtaki Community Board a by-election is being held to fill the vacancy.

Kāpiti Coast District Council Electoral Officer Katrina Shieffelbein says the Council is calling for nominations to fill the position. Board member Stephen Carkeek has resigned.

“Community Boards are an important part of local democracy and a great way to give back to your community,” Ms Shieffelbein says. “We encourage anyone interested in representing, and advocating on behalf of, the Ōtaki community to get in touch with the Council.”

Nomination papers are available now from:

the Kāpiti Coast District Council offices, 175 Rimu Road, Paraparaumu;

Paraparaumu Library, 9 Iver Trask Place, Paraparaumu;

Ōtaki Service Centre/Library, 81-83 Main Street, Ōtaki;

by phoning Council’s call centre on 04 296 4700 or 0800 486 486

by visiting www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/byelection2021

© Scoop Media

