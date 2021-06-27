TSB Calls On Kiwis To Vote For Favourite TSB Good Stuff Idea To Do Good For NZ

TSB is calling on Kiwis to help select the idea most worthy of winning the TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice Award and a grant of up to $30,000 to launch the initiative and do good for New Zealand.

TSB has received hundreds of applications from people keen on a slice of its $250,000 TSB Good Stuff kickstarter fund, to help get their idea which solves problems and generates positive outcomes for New Zealand off the ground.

Judging is now underway, but before the final grant winners can be chosen, TSB needs New Zealanders to vote for the TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice Award.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says New Zealanders need to check out the six People’s Choice Award nominees videos and vote for the idea you think will have the best impact for New Zealand.

“Innovative ideas make a real difference in our communities and as a bank owned by a philanthropic organisation, we exist to use our profit for purpose, so we launched TSB Good Stuff to get behind people doing good for our country.

“We want to give people with initiatives a helping hand for their ideas to take flight, improve the lives of New Zealanders and provide meaningful employment opportunities, and we need your help to choose one of our lucky winners!”

The six TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice finalists’ ideas range from protecting native trees, to preventing water wastage and gamifying keeping New Zealand clean and green. To promoting carpooling, supporting tourism operators to share their experiences and enabling work opportunities for better futures for rangatahi.

“It makes you proud to learn about these fantastic ideas which have been dreamed up to benefit our amazing country. TSB is thrilled to be able to give one a kickstart as our People’s Choice winner,” says Ms Cooper.

“We know Kiwis love to get behind a good cause, and there’s no shortage of those in our TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice competition, but we need your help to choose the most deserving. So check out the applicants 60 second video pitches at tsb.co.nz and get voting!”

People can view all the TSB Good Stuff People’s Choice award finalists’ ideas and vote for their favourite at https://www.tsb.co.nz/good-stuff-vote. Voting closes at 10am Monday 12 July.

TSB will announce the People’s Choice winner and all other grant recipients in August.

