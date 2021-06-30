New Parking Fees In Place From Midnight

Marlborough’s new parking tariffs go live at 12am tonight but the first hour of free parking remains in place for Blenheim and Picton’s central business districts.

Councillors endorsed this initiative remain in place for now, considered as part of the Council’s Long Term Plan 2021-2031 and ratified by the full Council on June 24.

In order to retain the first hour free, parking prices after the first hour will increase across the board by 20 percent.

For further information and a breakdown of the new parking charges visit:

www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/parking/parking-fees-and-locations-blenheim

