New Parking Fees In Place From Midnight
Wednesday, 30 June 2021, 10:53 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Marlborough’s new parking tariffs go live at 12am
tonight but the first hour of free parking remains in place
for Blenheim and Picton’s central business
districts.
Councillors endorsed this initiative remain
in place for now, considered as part of the Council’s Long
Term Plan 2021-2031 and ratified by the full Council on June
24.
In order to retain the first hour free, parking
prices after the first hour will increase across the board
by 20 percent.
For further information and a breakdown
of the new parking charges visit:
www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/parking/parking-fees-and-locations-blenheim
