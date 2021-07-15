Firearms Incident In Hillcrest, Hamilton
Thursday, 15 July 2021, 6:12 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Jul 14, 2021
Waikato District Commander,
Superintendent Bruce Bird:
Police and emergency
services are in attendance at a Hillcrest address
in
Hamilton this evening following a firearms
incident.
Police staff were at the Odonoghue Street
address seeking a person in
relation to firearms
matters.
While at the address, staff were confronted
by an armed man and a number of
shots were exchanged
between police and the man.
The man received a gunshot
wound and died of his injuries at the scene.
No police
officers were shot during this incident.
A scene guard
will be in place overnight and members of the public are
asked
to avoid the area.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the incident are ongoing and an update
is
not expected until tomorrow
morning.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>