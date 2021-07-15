Firearms Incident In Hillcrest, Hamilton

Jul 14, 2021

Waikato District Commander, Superintendent Bruce Bird:

Police and emergency services are in attendance at a Hillcrest address in

Hamilton this evening following a firearms incident.

Police staff were at the Odonoghue Street address seeking a person in

relation to firearms matters.

While at the address, staff were confronted by an armed man and a number of

shots were exchanged between police and the man.

The man received a gunshot wound and died of his injuries at the scene.

No police officers were shot during this incident.

A scene guard will be in place overnight and members of the public are asked

to avoid the area.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and an update is

not expected until tomorrow morning.

