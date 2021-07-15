Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unplanned Closure Tonight On Northern Motorway

Thursday, 15 July 2021, 4:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising drivers that a closure will be in place on Auckland’s Northern motorway (SH1) between Greville Road and Constellation Drive tonight (July 15).

All southbound lanes will be closed between 9pm and 5am, with the motorway reopening before the morning peak.

A signposted detour will be in place via Hugh Green Drive and Apollo Drive to enable drivers to re-join the motorway and continue their journey south.

The closure is required to allow the Northern Corridor Improvements team to amend the road layout between Greville Road and Constellation Drive.

This will include the closure of the bus only exit to prevent vehicles from using that lane.

This is necessary to ensure drivers follow the correct signage directing them to use the new Constellation Drive offramp which opened on Monday, rather than the existing temporary ramp.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their cooperation and understanding while we carry out this work.

For updates and information about this work, or any other motorway issues please call 0800 44 4449

