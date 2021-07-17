Marlborough Weather Update No. 6: Evacuation Underway For Tuamarina Township
Saturday, 17 July 2021, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
All of Tuamarina township near Blenheim has also been
advised to evacuate due to a breached stop bank. This
follows earlier evacuations in Spring Creek, Renwick and
part of the Lower Wairau near Blenheim.
Around 270
people live in 99 properties in Tuamarina. They are advised
to seek accommodation in the Blenheim area with family or
friends. If you have nowhere to go, please call the Council
on (03) 520 7400 or go to Stadium 2000 in Kinross St,
Blenheim where an information centre is being set up.
Evacuees will be allowed to cross the Wairau River bridge on
SH1.
A state of local emergency was declared at
12.20pm today by Marlborough’s Deputy Mayor Nadine
Taylor.
Residents should follow the Council’s
Facebook page, Antenno app, national media and Brian FM on
100.9FM, and the Council website for further
information.
