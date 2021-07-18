Westport Residents Advised To Shelter In Place
Sunday, 18 July 2021, 5:36 am
Press Release: West Coast Emergency Management
River levels are continuing to rise slowly and Westport
residents who have not yet been evacuated will have just
received a mobile electronic alert to shelter in
place.
The Buller town of Westport remains isolated
after the Buller and Orowaiti River bridges were closed
earlier today.
Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine has appealed
to Buller residents to stay calm, look after themselves and
their neighbours.
“Get in touch with your
neighbours, friends and family by phone or social media. Let
them know that this is a short term situation, and things
will return to normal. Reassure them if they’re feeling
anxious. We will get through this if we look after each
other.”
For further information please go to
https://www.facebook.com/BullerCD
and
https://bullerdc.govt.nz
Where there is risk
to life, people should call 111.
Buller Emergency
Operation Centre’s phone number is 03 789
7999.
______________________________________________________________
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>