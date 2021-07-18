Westport Residents Advised To Shelter In Place

River levels are continuing to rise slowly and Westport residents who have not yet been evacuated will have just received a mobile electronic alert to shelter in place.

The Buller town of Westport remains isolated after the Buller and Orowaiti River bridges were closed earlier today.

Buller Mayor Jamie Cleine has appealed to Buller residents to stay calm, look after themselves and their neighbours.

“Get in touch with your neighbours, friends and family by phone or social media. Let them know that this is a short term situation, and things will return to normal. Reassure them if they’re feeling anxious. We will get through this if we look after each other.”

For further information please go to https://www.facebook.com/BullerCD and

https://bullerdc.govt.nz

Where there is risk to life, people should call 111.

Buller Emergency Operation Centre’s phone number is 03 789 7999.

