Buller In Full Response Mode

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 5:43 am
West Coast Emergency Management

19 July 2021

Buller has been in full response mode following extensive flooding from Friday to Sunday.

Joint damage assessment teams from CDEM response teams, NZDF, led by Fire and Emergency, Urban Search and Rescue, have currently assessed over 1550 homes and continue to work to complete a full assessment. Flood impact varies across those impacted. At least 200 homes have some form of flood inundation damage on initial assessment.

Local Controller, Te Aroha Cooke said “A community hub has been established at the NBS Theatre in Palmerston St. This is a “one-stop shop” for affected residents to register their needs and get information. The hub is open from 9am until 4pm each day.”

Various agencies are available at the community hub including the Buller District Council, Homebuilders, Age Concern, Public Health and Red Cross. It is expected that Kainga Ora, Ministry of Social Development and Animal Welfare will also be available as the week proceeds.

The emergency management team acknowledges the generosity of community members donating food but advises that only non-perishable items can be received at this stage.

A drop-in health clinic staffed by a GP and nurses is operating throughout the week at 51 Russell St, Westport from 11.30am until 4.30pm each day. All COVID-19 vaccinations have been cancelled this week in Westport. Scheduled medical appointments have been postponed.

A temporary medical ward has been established at Club Buller in Queen St and will remain operational throughout the week. The Buller hospital will not be habitable for at least seven days.

Evacuation centres are still operating at Westport South School, the Salvation Army, the Carters Beach Holiday Park, the Kiwi Holiday Park in Westport for residents unable to return to their homes.

Club Buller is being used for low-risk patients from the hospital.

There are serious safety concerns around electricity usage. Residents returned to flood damaged houses should seek advice from Buller Electricity or a registered electrician. Flood damaged homes have been disconnected by Buller Electricity until residents can ensure it is safe to electrically reconnect.

Supermarkets have experienced high demand for water but there are no other supply concerns.

Residents are advised to use personal protective equipment (PPE) if they handle items which have been in contact with flood water. All flood water should be treated as if it has been contaminated.

Refuse disposal is a developing issue. Residents can call 789 7999 for plain rubbish bags or they can be picked up from the White Star clubrooms in Lyndhurst St. Perishable rubbish only will be collected later today from outside people’s homes. Residents are being asked not to leave non-perishable items including glass, packaging materials or hazardous items on the roadside at this stage. They are being asked to keep such items on their property for collection later in the week.

The town dump will be open from 9am – 4pm tomorrow.

