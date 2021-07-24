Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Christchurch Invitation: Mahia Te Aroha Launched

Saturday, 24 July 2021, 6:19 am
Press Release: Christchurch Invitation

23 July 

Courage and compassion were celebrated at a special event in Christchurch tonight, at the launch of the Christchurch Invitation: Mahia te Aroha and presentation of Royal Humane Society Gold Bravery Awards.

The Christchurch Invitation comes from members of the city's Muslim community and is described as a pathway of hope in the wake of the hate-fuelled terror attack that claimed 51 lives in 2019.

Co-Founder, Anthony Green, believes Otautahi Christchurch has a unique opportunity to build on the extraordinary acts of aroha and support that unified the city in the days and weeks following the Mosque attacks.

"Something powerful happened here - in the midst of tragedy, we saw our shared humanity and came together in ways that reverberated around the world. Christchurch and New Zealand chose compassion over hate and that resonated with people everywhere. The Christchurch Invitation: Mahia te Aroha is about ensuring that we don’t lose that moment; that we take that feeling of shared humanity and compassion and start gifting it forward," said Mr Green.

"In launching this movement we are seeking to celebrate the rich diversity of our city and nation, while confronting the causes of prejudice and hate. It recognises that every one of us has a part to play in shaping a better future that promotes compassion and understanding towards others, regardless of race or belief, and it will demonstrate how we can all do that through simple every-day actions and behaviours, as well as being brave enough to have the tough conversations."

The Christchurch Invitation: Mahia te Aroha was launched at a sold-out James Hay Theatre in Christchurch’s Town Hall, with speeches by the Governor General, Her Excellency The Rt. Hon. Dame Patsy Reddy; Christchurch Mayor, Hon. Lianne Dalziel; Anthony Green; Dr Te Maire Tau, Ūpoko of Ngāi Tūāhuriri; Imam Sheik Gamal Fouda; and six powerful young representatives of the City.

Sara Qasem was one of those young speakers and said that the reading of her spoken word poem, 'Labels', in honour of her father, Abdelfattah Qasem, was deeply personal but carried an important message that she hopes people are ready to hear.

"All of us who spoke tonight took a risk in doing so. We allowed ourselves to be vulnerable by sharing difficult stories and realities that we are used to keeping to ourselves. By doing this, we hope to encourage other people to also choose courage by standing up to what they know is not right and taking actions to spread compassion and understanding, far and wide. That is the essence of the Christchurch Invitation: Mahia te Aroha - an invitation for us all to take action, however big or small it may be. If enough people step up to that invitation, then we will have started a movement of peace and aroha. How wonderful would that be?"

In a video message broadcast at the event, singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) acknowledged the impact internationally of Aotearoa's unique response and announced that his foundation is gifting a Peace Train to the city of Christchurch to promote peace and inclusion. The Peace Train Chugger is a symbol of peace and aims to spread the message to children and young people though plan and fun.

The Governor-General also presented seven Gold Bravery Awards from the Royal Humane Society of New Zealand.

“This event was a remarkable celebration of heroism and humanity,” the Governor-General said. “The Gold Medal is the Royal Humane Society’s highest bravery award and seven such awards in relation to one event is unprecedented in the history of the Society. It was an honour to present these Awards tonight to representatives of organisations and groups who showed such exceptional bravery and compassion following the horror of March 15,” Dame Patsy said.

“Christchurch has shown the world how to counter hate with humanity and this community is continuing to lead the way with the launch of the Christchurch Invitation: Mahia te Aroha.”

The recipients of the representative Gold Medal awards are:

  • Masjid An-Nur and its community;
  • Linwood Islamic Centre and its community;
  • St John New Zealand;
  • Canterbury District Health Board staff;
  • Union and Community Health Centre Piki Te Ora;
  • New Zealand Police;
  • The City and Citizens of Christchurch.

For more information about the Christchurch Invitation: Mahia te Aroha and to subscribe for updates, visit www.mahiatearoha.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christchurch Invitation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Geo-political Posturing Over China’s Cyber Hacks, Plus The Weekly Playlist

The timing was one of the weirder aspects of this week’s cyber condemnation of China by the West. Why was this piece of political theatre being staged now? China (and Russia’s) sponsoring and/or condoning of semi-state and criminal hacker groups has been known about for nigh on a decade. More particularly, Microsoft had been alerted to the flaws in its Microsoft Exchange... More>>




 
 


Government: Quarantine Free Travel With Australia Suspended

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the Covid situation there worsens, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 